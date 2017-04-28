Firefighters Respond to 5-Alarm College Park (MD) Structure Fire

Photos and article by Trevor James



Prince George's County (MD) firefighters were alerted to the building fire in College Park on Monday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found fire showing from the 6th floor of a seven-story mid-rise, commercial/residential complex building under construction. Firefighters began an evacuation of construction workers from the structure and initiated an interior attack and search. Command gave orders for a 2nd alarm on arrival bringing in additional crews from PGFD and units from Montgomery County. The fire quickly spread into the 7th floor and began traveling through the roofing and cockloft/attic spaces. Crews were evacuated from the building and operations changed to an exterior attack using aerial towers and ladder companies to get as much water as possible flowing into the roof area. Over the ops channel, "We're going heavy duty" was heard from Command personnel in regards to the water supply and aerial operations.

Additional alarms, task forces and special alarms were sounded for equipment and crews and ultimately the incident went to 5-alarms. Once exterior ladder pipes were placed in operation, crews reentered the structure and worked to ventilate the building from the roof level. Tools including saws were lifted to the roof via rope rigging. The additional alarms brought firefighters and equipment from Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County, Howard County, Washington (D.C.) Ladies Auxiliary Canteen Unit, Red Cross, PIOs from multiple departments, local police departments, and many other jurisdictional partners to the scene to assist with the incident.

Firefighters gained control of the fire at mid-afternoon on Monday but continued to work throughout the evening and into Tuesday and Wednesday of this week to douse hot spots and keep the smoldering conditions in check. Heavy smoke blanketed the downtown area of College Park including the University of Maryland campus. Campus officials closed the University and encouraged students to stay indoors. A large residential complex, the Spellman House, across the street from the fire building was evacuated due to the smoke conditions and those residents were sheltered in other structures until it was safe to reoccupy their apartments.

More information regarding the incident is up on the PGFD Blog provided by PGFD Chief PIO Mark Brady: http://pgfdpio.blogspot.com/2017/04/college-park-fire-causes-nearly-40m-in.html

http://www.firescenes.net/tag/trevor-james/

https://twitter.com/jamesweblabs

