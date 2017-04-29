Ohio Firefighter Struck, Killed at Accident Scene

83-year old volunteer stuck by vehicle while directing traffic

JEFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A volunteer firefighter died from injuries he sustained after he was struck by a vehicle while working at the scene of an accident late Thursday.

The Star Beacon reports that Firefighter Dave Lemponen, 83, of the Austinburg Volunteer Fire Department was struck by a car as he began directing traffic on the north side of Route 307.

Ohio Highway Patrol officers were already on the scene when Lemponen arrived.  The driver of the car stopped after the crash and remained on the scene.

OHP Lieutenant Brad Henderson said the car was traveling under the posted 55 mph speed limit at the time of the crash and that they initially do not believe the driver was distracted. A full investigation of the incident will be completed before reviewing any possible charges against the driver.

Austinburg Fire Chief William Wilms told the Beacon that Lemponen had been a member of the department for approximately 60 years.



 

