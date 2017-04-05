"...And the Meek Shall Extinguish the Fire"

Photo by Tony Greco.

By Mark J. Cotter

The word “aggressive” has a large and passionate following in the fire service and is used with pride to describe many speakers’ favored fire control strategy. Curiously, it matters not whether it is being applied to the traditional “exclusively-interior” attack, the modern “exterior-if-possible-then-interior” approach, or merely some other random but enthusiastic attempt at fire control. With its aura of bravery, boldness, and determination, it is apparently a compliment that transcends methods. So, to all firefighters: “Congratulations on being aggressive!” Of course, being both self-assigned and undefinable, the term is useless, especially when discussing something as technical as firefighting. (See MFA #6: Words that Convey Nothing - “Aggressive Interior Attack” HERE).

I would suggest that we would be more effective as a service if we eliminate that word from our vocabulary, except maybe when writing commendations (or reprimands, it being that versatile).

Not only does this term lack any specificity or benefit, its continued use causes collateral damage through the implication that the style of firefighting being deemed by the speaker as “aggressive” is preferable and that those who do not deserve that accolade are performing at a substandard level. So, it suggests that “real” firefighting must be aggressive. Since that flattering designation is reserved for whatever tactical version is favored by the person doing the flattering, the gross bias is obvious. Furthermore, given how many of our long-held beliefs regarding fire suppression and the tactics based on those beliefs have been proven to be incorrect, the dangers of heeding opinions over evidence have been well demonstrated.

To address the fallacy that “aggression” is a prerequisite for firefighting, I would merely point out that there is nothing in our training or tactical preparation that directly attempts to enhance that particular characteristic. Although a vigorous "pep talk" just before initiating fire suppression activities might possibly raise the level of “aggression,” no one is promoting such measures to enable firefighters to act more forcefully. Quite the opposite…in fact, most incident command systems recommend thoroughly assessing a situation before committing to a strategy (and, of course, the use of mind-altering pharmaceuticals is universally and strictly forbidden). This analysis of the emergency scene must be completed quickly, of course, but it is a required step for incident commanders, company officers, and firefighters alike. “Shoot first and ask questions later” is a catchy slogan for a fictional hero who’s always right, but it is a really bad philosophy for a live firefighter whose fate is subject to physical laws.

Now, I’m not suggesting for a second that we should not carry out our tasks with the utmost urgency and decisiveness (or, for that matter, that anyone must stop using a word they’re so fond of uttering). My point is that this term is so vague that it can be applicable to both good and bad decisions. It’s like the words “patriotic” or “charitable”; both evoke powerful images and emotions, but they have also been used to justify a wide variety of activities with negative outcomes. In the context of firefighting, its recent usage has been to rationalize how a rapid frontal attack is preferable over alternative approaches, even if those alternatives have been proven more effective in many situations. (Meanwhile, those who developed the alternative methods are also quick to assert that they are deserving of the same descriptor, providing additional evidence of its meaninglessness.) Thinking of ourselves as aggressive may feel good, but it actually represents an emotional assessment of what should be a carefully planned and executed process.

Again, there is no question that purposeful action is necessary for effective firefighting. Sizing-up the situation, addressing unstable conditions (fire, entrapment, structural decay, hazardous material release, and so on) in the order of priority, and repeating this process until the incident is controlled is a simplistic summary of what is typically an immensely complex operation, one which must be completed more quickly than the fire is advancing. Not only does it require a trained and seasoned fireground manager to develop an all-encompassing incident action plan in a timely manner, but its success is equally dependent on a team of proficient firefighters to carry it out. I would argue that the characteristics that are being condoned and admired by using the word “aggressive” are much more difficult to develop and demonstrate than which are summarized by its “harder and faster” meaning. Attitude is but one of many desired firefighter qualities, and enthusiastic incompetence is no match for the measured application of knowledge and skill.

Regarding the implication that firefighters who use different methods are not worthy of regard or respect (recognizing, unfortunately, that this disdain for alternative approaches is often expressed with much more insulting and vulgar language), many so-called “aggressive” attacks these days are repelled by more aggressive fires. A crew’s determination to enter a burning building is only as effective as the personal protective equipment they wear and the cooling they perform—two key factors that are pretty much independent of attitude. To say that firefighters who recognize that the interior of a compartment needs to be cooled to facilitate entry are in any way less-committed to success than their counterparts’ values effort over effectiveness. Aggression in this setting does not indicate bravery so much as it does ignorance of the benefits and importance of early water application, thereby showing that defaulting to a rapid frontal fire attack is more a product of carelessness than fearlessness.

Inherent in the process of firefighting and, therefore, implicitly accepted by all firefighters is the risk of our injury or death. Realistically, anyone who chooses to fight fires knows there is significant danger involved, and none remain in this endeavor for long if not comfortable with negotiating hazards. Therefore, insinuating (or declaring outright) that firefighters who use such new methods as exterior streams lack the bravery required for the job is not only incorrect, it is misleading, self-serving, and threatens the lives of firefighters and those we are sworn to serve by delaying the adoption of safer and more effective measures.

In summary, insulting fellow firefighters because of disagreements over tactics harms the fire service and the community at large. Furthermore, in my experience, laziness—manifested as a lack of preparation for all eventualities—is more common than cowardice, amongst both recruits and veterans. Still, regardless of what character flaw might prevent ideal performances, the time and place for detecting and correcting performance defects is the training ground, not the fireground. And, of course, the training ground is where these modern tactics can be tested and practiced, so it goes both ways.

What we need is a less passionate and more definable descriptor for our actions; I would suggest that word is “efficient.” That is the quality and goal we should strive for, rather than a romantic notion that encourages action over benefit. Give me a crew of shy and quiet firefighters who are ready and able to do their jobs when asked and I’ll choose them over any pumped-up team that acts like firefighting is a race to the seat of the blaze. My favored firefighters won’t always beat the others, but they will less commonly be beaten by the fire.

Mark J. Cotter has more than 40 years experience in emergency services and is currently a volunteer captain with the Salisbury (MD) Fire Department. He can be reached at markjcotter@comcast.net.