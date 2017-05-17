Berkeley (CA) Mayday Review

Video review of mayday during a 2016 fire
05/17/2017
EVALS.NET

FOLSOM, CA – The Berkeley Fire Department, Cahill Multimedia, and EVALS Learning Management System today released an After Actions Video that explains the Channing Way Mayday Event. The term Mayday was adopted by the Fire Service from the Maritime Industry and literally means ‘Help Me’ after being translated from its French origin. The three-alarm fire at an historic East Bay church was the result of a wind-driven fire that concluded with a partial collapse, a Mayday, and a near catastrophic loss of a firefighter. Read the Department After-Action Report Following the Mayday at the Channing Way fire last fall, the Berkeley Fire Department identified a number of factors that contributed to ...

