Man Found Dead Following Berwyn (IL) House Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos from the scene of a deadly house fire in Berwyn, Illinois.

According to The Chicago Tribune, a male victim was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the scene of the fire in the 3300 block of South Home Avenue.

Firefighters from Berwyn and other area fire departments were able to put out the fire, and when firefighters searched the home, they found the man dead, according to the report.

More Tim Olk: olkee.smugmug.com

