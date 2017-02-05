2017 Georgia-Pacific Bucket Brigade Grant Application Period Now Open

Applications are now being accepted through July 7 for the 2017 Georgia-Pacific Bucket Brigade™ grant program. These grants support fire departments that serve in Georgia-Pacific facility communities and are the company’s way of giving back to the departments that keep their families, homes, and workplaces safe.

Since the program began in 2006, Georgia-Pacific has awarded over $2 million to local fire departments though cash grants and safety education materials. Grants help departments fund needed equipment, resources, and programming. In addition, Georgia-Pacific provides all grant applicants with a complimentary one-year Department Membership to the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC).

“Georgia-Pacific is an outstanding example of how a company can give back to the men and women who protect our communities,” said NVFC Chair Kevin D. Quinn. “Many community fire departments struggle to find the funding needed to properly equip and train their personnel. We are proud to partner with Georgia-Pacific in their efforts to provide local fire departments with the tools and resources they need to effectively and safely do their jobs.”

To be eligible for a grant, departments must be located within 30 miles of a Georgia-Pacific facility. Grant awards range between $1,000-$10,000 and can be used to fund a variety of necessities, including turnout gear, breathing apparatus, water pumps, hoses and nozzles, and more.

“Georgia-Pacific stands by our nation’s firefighters and emergency personnel,” said Curley Dossman, President, Georgia-Pacific Foundation. “Approximately 70 percent of these heroes are volunteers, many of whom serve departments that don’t have adequate funding to provide their personnel with the resources they need. We are honored to give back to these dedicated individuals, who selflessly serve to protect our communities, employees, and facilities.”

Learn more about the program, find facility locations, and apply by July 7 at www.gpbucketbrigade.com. For questions, contact GPBucketBrigade@gapac.com.

