Los Angeles (CA) Apartment Fire Spurs Evacuation of Convalescent Home

Fire photographer Rick McClure offered some photos of firefighters operating at the scene of an apartment fire in the city of Los Angeles, California.
Fire crews responding to the scene on April 27, 2017, confronted with fire in a four-story apartment building and two-story apartment building with multiple exposures. Crews evacuated a convalescent home with no injuries reported.
More Rick McClure: http://www.flickr.com/people/33175481@N00/
