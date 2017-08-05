Fire Building: Construction Concerns: Composite Materials and Assemblies

05/08/2017

By Gregory Havel Architects and engineers often use “composite” materials and assemblies to achieve greater strength using less material, saving space inside the building and often reducing cost. A composite material is one in which two dissimilar materials are combined to take advantage of the best characteristics of both materials. A common example is the composite of concrete and steel. Concrete has little tensile strength, but greater compressive strength. Steel has both tensile and compressive strength, but it has a greater cost than concrete. Adding steel reinforcing bars, cables, or wire to concrete at the locations in a column, beam, or structural slab where greater tensile streng...

