Dallas Firefighter Reportedly Shot in Active Shooter Situation

UPDATE (8:15 P.M. Eastern): The paramedic, an 11-year veteran of the department whose name has not been released, was out of surgery Monday afternoon and transferred to the ICU.

He suffered significant blood loss, and went into cardiac arrest three times during surgery. At least one gunshot pierced an artery, and his leg was broken by a bullet.

Officers on the scene were told that "it was just a simple dispute between two neighbors that escalated into a shooting," Pughes said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief David Coatney said the notes on the call sheet indicated said "self inflicted," which may have caused some confusion over whether paramedics believed they were responding to a suicide. Read more here

UPDATE (5:15 P.M. Eastern): A suspect is reportedly dead after the shooting of a Dallas Fire Rescue paramedic earlier today. According to a press conference, the paramedic was shot while adminstering aid to a shooting victim. The paramedic underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition in ICU at Baylor. A police sergeant reportedly transported the injured paramedic from the scene.

After a search, a robot was used to investigate a potential barricade situation and found two bodies, one of them the suspected shooter.

 

UPDATE (4 P.M. Eastern): The below is the 2:10 update from the city of Dallas:

"DFR arrived on the scene Where a civilian had been shot and immediately began treatment.

During this time, the suspect approached the area then opened fire; ultimately a EMT paramedic was wounded.

Observing the condition of the EMT paramedic, DPD transported him to Baylor Hospital where he remains in critical but stable con dition. DPD SWAT is searching for the suspect who they believe is still in the vicinily.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

ORIGINAL STORY (5/1/2017): Various news reports indicate a Dallas (TX) firefighter has been shot in an emerging active shooter situation. Stay tuned for more details. Live coverage.

The local NBC affiliate reports that sources say the violence began when firefighters responded to a home. The suspect is reportedly on the loose and armed with a rifle. The injured firefighter was reportedly shot multiple times and is in surgery at an area medical facility.

 

 

 

