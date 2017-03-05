Detroit Firefighters Work to Contain Fire in Multiple Homes

Photos and incident report by Dennis Walus

At approximately 1500 hours on April 20th, Detroit 7th battalion companies responded to a reported dwelling fire in the area of Michigan & 24th. Engine 27 arrived on the scene and reported a working fire in two vacant dwellings at Tillman & Michigan. Central Office upgraded the assignment to a commercial box alarm because multiple structures were involved.

Chief 7 arrived on scene, assumed incident command, and ordered a defensive attack on this fire and picked up the commercial box alarm. Companies operated at this scene for two hours to bring the fire under control.

