New Eight-Minute Extrication Cutting Program Available

The Firefighters Support Foundation’s (FSF) newest training program is now available.

"Our Eight Minute Extrication Cutting program demonstrates an extremely efficient process and set of methods for completely and safely cutting open a modern vehicle, including the cutting of all posts, removing the roof, doors, and pushing the dash out of the way...in just eight minutes," says FSF President David Kenik. The 40-minute program demonstrates all the techniques used by a two-person team, and then, with the stopwatch running, shows the real-time opening of a car from two angles simultaneously in eight minutes.

The presenter is Chris Mills, a full-time firefighter and a trainer of extrication techniques for modern vehicles, which are much harder and more dangerous to cut than older cars. "Chris has completely opened 2,500 cars in his career, and watching him work is to see seemingly effortless efficiency in motion", says Kenik, "Yet the techniques can be learned by any fire fighter."

The program is free to all members of public safety and emergency management agencies. Watch below, or download as an MPG HERE.

Send comments and feedback about these training programs to staff@ffsupport.org. If you have trouble downloading the programs, e-mail peterp@pennwell.com.

About the Firefighters Support Foundation

The Firefighters Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization dedicated to assisting firefighters, emergency management, EMS, and Search & Rescue personnel perform their jobs effectively and safely. They also set aside a portion of their funds to aid underfunded agencies and assist families of fallen firefighters. More at www.ffsupport.org.