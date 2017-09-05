By Derek Rosenfeld

The final day of FDIC International 2017's classroom sessions commenced on Friday, April 28, as Jackson Hole (WY) Fire/EMS Battalion Chief Kathy Clay presented "Got Gas? Lessons Learned from Jackson Hole" in Indianapolis Convention Center Room 238-9.

Clay's main focus was a November 20, 2014, gas explosion at an AmeriGas propane filling station in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that left no one injured, but put her and her fellow members on alert.

Clay said, "I was working toward a presentation as soon as it was over, and I began realizing how significant the event was, how well our organization responded, and how lucky we all were at the end of that day!"

Here, Clay talks about the command tactics and response used, the importance of leadership, and having the right person in the seat next to you:

"The CO presentation came together from a series of CO events in Teton County, Wyoming. A 2015 fatality was my 'tipping point.'"

Next, Clay talks about the layout of the event's surrounding response area and nature of the gas leak:

"Never underestimate gas!"

Here, Clay talks about the gas truck driver and how his initial actions were key to the fire department's success and civilian safety of the overall event:

Her thoughts on FDIC International 2017? "Yes, I am a rookie! I look forward to seeing old friends, meeting new friends, sharing, learning, and being part of such an amazing event!"