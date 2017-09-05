FDIC Int'l 2017 POSTSCRIPT: Petzl Displays its EXO AP and Improved RESCUCENDER

Last week, Petzl showcased its innovative, NFPA-compliant EXO AP personal escape system at FDIC International 2017. New for 2017, Petzl has endorsed 25 premier fire rescue-training organizations as official EXO AP trainers.

“Petzl is committed to providing “solution-based” support to firefighters who brave the fireground, with continuous improvements of innovative products and training,” said Michel Goulet, professional division manager for Petzl America.

Here, Ian Neve, Petzl's Eastern Canada Representative for its Professional Division, demonstrates Petzl's EXO AP and talks about its multiple functions:



Next, Neve demonstrates Petzl's popular Rescue Center and talks about its latest improvements:

The upgraded, ultra-light EXO AP, $489.95, is 20-percent smaller than its predecessor. The original EXO was developed in 2006 following a terrible tragedy, which unfolded in New York City in January 2005. In its wake, Petzl’s research and development team worked closely with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) to create a device that would allow firefighters to escape burning buildings via a personal rappel safety system.



It took the fire rescue industry by storm and landed a Time magazine Best Invention of 2006 award thanks to its patented lever mechanism that allowed users to control their speed of descent. The new EXO AP better controls panic-fueled escapes with an anti-panic function that engages if the user's adrenaline spikes and he or she yanks too hard on the handle. The descent will stop and give the firefighter a moment to collect him or herself before re-engaging the handle for a controlled descent.



The EXO AP descender allows users to quickly and securely anchor the rope, move horizontally, climb through a window and safely descend, including the ability to control speed or stop a descent. The 50-foot Technora escape rope provides greater resistance to abrasion and high temperatures than nylon or polyester ropes. The Nomex carry bag attaches the system directly to the harness. Petzl will also debut two new NFPA-compliant products at FDIC: a cam-loaded rope grab and fire rescue rope as well as a new seat harness.

The updated RESCUCENDER, $84.95, is an openable cam-loaded rope grab designed for use in raising systems as a haul cam and a progress capture device. The integrated cam spring helps avoid accidental snagging and increases durability.

The VECTOR, $192.95, is a low-stretch kernmantle, high-strength rope with excellent handling characteristics for rescue work. Its large diameter ensures great strength, abrasion-resistance, and excellent compatibility with rescue hardware when manipulating heavy loads.



The FALCON, $184.95, is a lightweight, comfortable seat harness designed for the rescue professional. It features a gear management system and a steel ventral attachment point that distributes the load between the waist belt and the adjustable leg loops during suspended rescue. The Falcon comes in three versions that are specially adapted to a variety of rescue profiles.



For more information, please visit www.petzl.com.



For over 40 years, Petzl has developed innovative tools and techniques used by those who work and play in the vertical world. Today, the Petzl brand is closely associated with adventure, exploration, rescue, and many notable exploits in the worlds of rock climbing, caving, and alpinism. In the professional market, Petzl is a world leader in work at height, fire and rescue, and tactical equipment and techniques. A family-owned business, Petzl is committed not only to quality and innovation, but also to giving back to the communities that have made us so successful.

