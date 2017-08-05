Fire Blog Roundup: Minimalists, Small Department Challenges, and SCBA

Check out a roundup of some of our recent contributors posts, including David Polikoff on nozzles and hoselines, Mark Lamplugh on firefighters and alcoholism, David DeStefano on small departments, and more.
More at www.fireengineering.com/blogs.
Nozzles and Hoselines
Firefighters still seem to struggle with bread-and-butter skills on the fireground, writes David Polikoff, but by training in these skills, crews will become proficient.
Dr. Seuss and the Pack Conversion
AB Turenne discusses the SCBA harness and its use in rescuing a down firefighter.
Even Heroes Ask for Help
Mark Lamplugh on firefighters, alcoholism, and depression.
Creating a Culture of Minimalists
What are you requiring from your firefighters? A new post from Jarrod Sergi.
Small Department/Big Challenge
How do short-staffed companies overcome adversity and leverage our resources to our best advantage? David DeStefano has some thoughts.
Reversing Polarity
So you think you know how to fight fire? Mark Cotter previews his FDIC International 2017 class.
Fight the Fire, Not the Building
Ron Kanterman has a preview of FDIC International and discusses fire protection.
MORE FIREFIGHTER BLOGS