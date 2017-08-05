Fire Blog Roundup: Minimalists, Small Department Challenges, and SCBA

Check out a roundup of some of our recent contributors posts, including David Polikoff on nozzles and hoselines, Mark Lamplugh on firefighters and alcoholism, David DeStefano on small departments, and more.

Firefighters still seem to struggle with bread-and-butter skills on the fireground, writes David Polikoff, but by training in these skills, crews will become proficient.





AB Turenne discusses the SCBA harness and its use in rescuing a down firefighter.





Mark Lamplugh on firefighters, alcoholism, and depression.









What are you requiring from your firefighters? A new post from Jarrod Sergi.







How do short-staffed companies overcome adversity and leverage our resources to our best advantage? David DeStefano has some thoughts.







So you think you know how to fight fire? Mark Cotter previews his FDIC International 2017 class.





Ron Kanterman has a preview of FDIC International and discusses fire protection.

