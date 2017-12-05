Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Toledo (OH) LODD Case Sentencing, Deadly TX Fire

May 5-12, 2017

A Kentucky firefighter died of a medical event, a British Columbia (Canada) fire chief was feared to have died when he was swept away by a creek, and a man accused in the case of an arson fire that killed two Toledo (OH) firefighters was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Three children were killed in a devastating fire in Texas, and two people died in a South Carolina campground fire.

KY Firefighter Dies After Feeling Ill

Firefighter/Paramedic James "Dewon" Wells, 52, of the Montgomery County Fire/EMS died after working a shift.

BC Chief Feared Swept Away in Flood

Search and rescue personnel and other Canadian officials fear Cache Creek Fire Chief Clayton Cassidy, 59, has been swept away in swollen floodwaters.

Three Children Dead in TX Fire

Three children were killed early Friday when a burning house collapsed north of Houston. Three members of the same family were also critically injured.

Man Accused in OH LODDs Gets 20 Years

An Ohio building owner accused of arson that led to the deaths of two Toledo firefighters has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after the case ended dramatically.

Report Examines Equipment Issue in MA Mayday

Massachusetts house fire where firefighters had near miss

Two firefighters were nearly killed at the start of this year when faulty equipment left their calls for help unanswered.

Firefighters Pull Man from Burning TN Home

Tennessee house fire rescue

Chattanooga firefighters forced their way in through a side window to rescue a male victim from this house fire.

Train vs. Apparatus Collision Injures Four NJ Firefighters

Four Jersey City firefighters were injured when the fire truck they were riding collided with a NJ Transit light rail train in the city's downtown.

Video: AL Firefighter Narrowly Escapes Explosion

Alabama truck fire

Watch as Mobile firefighters contend with a sudden blast at the scene of a truck fire.

13 Firefighters, Court Officers Hurt in NYC Fire

The FDNY said seven court officers and four firefighters were treated for minor injuries after a fire around 4 p.m. Wednesday inside Brooklyn Criminal Court.

PREVIOUS WEEKLY NEWS DIGESTS

Fire News Roundup: Dallas Firefighter-Paramedic Shot, Several Firefighter Deaths

Fire News Roundup: Firefighter Deaths in NY, MD, OH; GA Save

Fire News Roundup: Terror Attacks in Russia and Sweden, Deadly U.S. Fires

Fire News Roundup: TX Bus-Truck Crash, Fatal Oakland (CA) Fire

 

Clarion UX