Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Toledo (OH) LODD Case Sentencing, Deadly TX Fire

May 5-12, 2017

A Kentucky firefighter died of a medical event, a British Columbia (Canada) fire chief was feared to have died when he was swept away by a creek, and a man accused in the case of an arson fire that killed two Toledo (OH) firefighters was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Three children were killed in a devastating fire in Texas, and two people died in a South Carolina campground fire.



Firefighter/Paramedic James "Dewon" Wells, 52, of the Montgomery County Fire/EMS died after working a shift.

Search and rescue personnel and other Canadian officials fear Cache Creek Fire Chief Clayton Cassidy, 59, has been swept away in swollen floodwaters.

Three children were killed early Friday when a burning house collapsed north of Houston. Three members of the same family were also critically injured.

An Ohio building owner accused of arson that led to the deaths of two Toledo firefighters has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after the case ended dramatically.

Two firefighters were nearly killed at the start of this year when faulty equipment left their calls for help unanswered.

Chattanooga firefighters forced their way in through a side window to rescue a male victim from this house fire.

Four Jersey City firefighters were injured when the fire truck they were riding collided with a NJ Transit light rail train in the city's downtown.

Watch as Mobile firefighters contend with a sudden blast at the scene of a truck fire.

The FDNY said seven court officers and four firefighters were treated for minor injuries after a fire around 4 p.m. Wednesday inside Brooklyn Criminal Court.

