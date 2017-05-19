Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: San Antonio LODD, Seven Dead in OH Fire

May 12-19, 2017

One firefighter died and two others were injured after a fire Thursday evening at a strip mall in San Antonio, Texas. A house fire in Ohio killed seven people, and two were killed in a plane crash and fire in New Jersey.

Scott Deem, a six-year department veteran, was found in the debris after a strip mall fire. Two others were seriously injured.

Two adults and five children found dead after the fire reportedly died from smoke inhalation. Man in Custody in Akron (OH) House Fire

Trying to land at a small airport near New York City Monday, a jet crashed less than a mile from the runway, killing two crew members and sparking a fire.

A downtown high-rise apartment fire early Monday left one woman dead and two residents and two firefighters needing medical treatment, the fire chief said.

According to Dallas police, the engine slowed at a red light and then proceeded through the intersection when it struck a black Chevrolet pickup that had failed to yield.

Dozens of people who lost their homes when a tornado leveled a trailer park in northwestern Wisconsin, and storms in western Oklahoma left one person dead and destroyed at least 40 homes.

The situation in Ontario represents the latest escalation of a years-long fight that has pitted full-time firefighters who moonlight in their home communities against the union.

President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint G. Keith Bryant to the Department of Homeland Security.

