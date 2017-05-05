Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Dallas Firefighter-Paramedic Shot, Several Firefighter Deaths

April 21-May 5, 2017

Four firefighters lost their lives in the past two weeks from medical emergencies, and a Dallas (TX) firefighter-paramedic was badly injured in a deadly shooting. There were also several multi-fatality incidents abroad, including a coal mine explosion in Iran that killed at least 35 people.

Dallas (TX) Firefighter Shot in Active Shooter Situation

A gunman apparently shot his roommate, then opened fire on his neighbor and a Dallas firefighter-paramedic. Dallas FF Awake and Talking After Shooting | Attack Raises Firefighter Safety Concerns | Timeline

OH Firefighter Struck, Killed at Accident Scene

Firefighter Dave Lemponen, 83, of the Austinburg Volunteer Fire Department was struck by a car while directing traffic

AR Chief Among Five Dead in TX Storms

Cove Creek/Pearson Fire Chief Doug Decker died early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 25.

NJ Firefighter Dies After Falling Ill

Firefighter William F. Gerace, 54, of Gibbsboro Fire Company No.1 suffered a pulmonary embolism related to a training injury.

CA Battalion Chief Dies After Medical Emergency

Battalion Chief Jerome Boyd, 55, of the City of Los Angeles Fire Department suffered a medical emergency while driving in a fire department vehicle.

Woman Admits Guilt in KY Arson Fire That Led to Firefighter Death

According to reports, a woman admitted to a 2011 arson fire that led to the death of Columbia (KY) Assistant Chief Charles Sparks, who suffered a heart attack while operating at the fire.

TX Mass Stabbing Leaves One Dead, Three Wounded

An attacker with a machete-like knife fatally stabbed one person and wounded at least three others on the University of Texas campus.

Five Dead in NYC House Fire

Queens House Fire

A fast-moving fire killed five people, including three children, as flames surged through a home on a sunny spring afternoon. PHOTOS

More Than 200 MD Firefighters Respond to Five-Alarm Apartment Complex Fire

College Park fire

The Prince George's County Fire Department responded to a five-alarm fire at Fuse 47, just off the University of Maryland campus, said a department spokesman, Mark Brady. PHOTOS

TN FF Catches Infant Thrown from Upper Floor During Apartment Fire

Knoxville firefighter

Knoxville Senior Firefighter Eric "Bo" Merritt made the "once-in-a-lifetime" catch to save the life of the one-month-old boy, who was among dozens of residents inside the Lakewood Building at Magnolia Apartments in East Knoxville.

AR Firefighter Saves Girl After Fall from Bus

A volunteer firefighter came to the rescue after a little girl fell out of the back of a bus. His actions were captured on a dash cam.

Hoverboard Linked to Fatal PA Fire

Federal safety regulators believe a hoverboard is to blame for a fire that killed two girls in Harrisburg.

