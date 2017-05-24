Humpday Hangout: Firefighter Health and Safety

Host Frank Ricci is joined by Becki White and David Polikoff as they discuss their classes at FDIC International as well as command and Mayday drills.
Sponsored by TenCate. Visit www.tencatefabrics.com for more information.
Host Frank Ricci is joined by Becki White and David Polikoff as they discuss their classes at FDIC International as well as command and Mayday drills.
Sponsored by TenCate. Visit www.tencatefabrics.com for more information.
|
Did you like this article? Join the Fire Engineering Training Network to gain unlimited access to the most comprehensive database of firefighter training in the world.
Membership Include: