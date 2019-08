Join the panel as they discuss timing and coordination of ladder companies forcing entry/ventilating and engine companies advancing hose lines. They will reflect on how the UL studies or their own experience has motivated them and their departments to make sure ventilation must be followed with fire suppression in a timely and coordinated fashion.

