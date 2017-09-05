Indianapolis Firefighters Control Working Structure Fire

Aerial devices working at a structure fire

Photos and info by Rita Reith

Fire crews operated defensively to extinguish this recent working structure fire in Indianapolis, Indiana.

One civilian suffered a slight injury in this fire on Friday, May, 5, and damage to the building--which housed a storage area and coin-operated laundry facility--was estimated at $150,00. Indianapolis firefighters esponded to the same building on April 17 for a hazardous materials spill.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department and serves as the agency's public information officer.

