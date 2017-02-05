Leader and Tempest Announce Merger

Fresno, CA - The Leader Group and Tempest Technology are pleased to announce a merger of these dynamic companies. This exciting new relationship of two family operated businesses creates a solid manufacturing alliance for portable firefighting equipment.

Leader has been producing and selling high quality equipment used in Firefighting and Search and Rescue operations worldwide for over 32 years. Tempest, the pioneer of PPV ventilation, has been manufacturing high quality blowers and saws out of their California location for close to the same period of time. The history and reputation of both of these manufacturers have been widely respected in the associated markets across the globe.

The Tempest manufacturing facility in Fresno will continue to operate as normal, and will eventually be expanded to accommodate appropriate stocking levels of both Tempest and Leader products, to service our dealer networks and end users. In addition, this facility will serve as a manufacturing location for select Leader products, and will become the new home for the assembly and stocking of the foam proportioning systems designed by Robwen, which was acquired by Leader in 2014. This will also become a stocking location for the Bio-Ex line of ecologically friendly firefighting foam products. The current Leader North American warehouse, located in North Carolina, will be evaluated as a secondary stocking location as we progress.

The integration of these two companies creates a wide range of innovative products for our common customers worldwide. These include PPV fans/blowers, large flow ventilators, industrial fans, saws, thermal imaging cameras, nozzles and monitors, foam proportioning systems, foam concentrates, fire training equipment, technical search equipment and all risk helmets.

www.tempest.us.com www.leadernorthamerica.com