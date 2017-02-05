Los Angeles Battalion Chief Dies After Medical Emergency

Battalion Chief Boyd suffered a medical emergency while driving
United States Fire Administration
USFA: Los Angeles On-Duty Death
To date, 34 firefighter fatalities have been reported to USFA in 2017.

The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty death of Battalion Chief Jerome Boyd, 55, of the Los Angeles Fire Department on April 28, 2017.

Battalion Chief Jerome Boyd suffered a medical emergency on the morning of Friday, April 28, while on-duty driving near Downtown Los Angeles in a fire department vehicle. He was transported to California Hospital Medical Center by a Los Angeles Fire Department rescue ambulance. All efforts to revive him, however, were not successful.

Tribute is being paid to Battalion Chief Boyd at http://apps.usfa.fema.gov/firefighter-fatalities/

To date, 34 firefighter fatalities have been reported to USFA in 2017.  Year-to-date and annual USFA firefighter fatality reports are posted online at https://www.usfa.fema.gov/data/statistics/ff_fatality_reports.html

 

Fatality status is provisional and may change as USFA contacts State Fire Marshals to verify fatality incident information.

 

Did you like this article?  Join the Fire Engineering Training Network to gain unlimited access to the most comprehensive database of firefighter training in the world.

Membership Include:

  • Monthly Print & Digital Subscription to Fire Engineering Magazine
  • Fire Engineering Magazine Historical Archives (online only)
  • Exclusive Online Access to FireEngineering.com News & Articles (not available to the public)
  • Save up to $100 off registration to FDIC International

Webcasts

More >>

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX