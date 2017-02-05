Los Angeles Battalion Chief Dies After Medical Emergency

The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty death of Battalion Chief Jerome Boyd, 55, of the Los Angeles Fire Department on April 28, 2017.

Battalion Chief Jerome Boyd suffered a medical emergency on the morning of Friday, April 28, while on-duty driving near Downtown Los Angeles in a fire department vehicle. He was transported to California Hospital Medical Center by a Los Angeles Fire Department rescue ambulance. All efforts to revive him, however, were not successful.

Tribute is being paid to Battalion Chief Boyd at http://apps.usfa.fema.gov/firefighter-fatalities/

To date, 34 firefighter fatalities have been reported to USFA in 2017. Year-to-date and annual USFA firefighter fatality reports are posted online at https://www.usfa.fema.gov/data/statistics/ff_fatality_reports.html

Fatality status is provisional and may change as USFA contacts State Fire Marshals to verify fatality incident information.

