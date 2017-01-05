By Tony Carroll The staff here at Mayday Mondays just returned from the FDIC International Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana. If you haven’t been, you should make the effort to get out and be a part of the BIG EVENT!! Mayday Mondays are about firefighter survival. Survival starts with the basics. There is nothing more basic than your self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Recently, the fire service received two reports of LODDs that illustrate the importance of the SCBA and being intimately familiar with its operation. The first comes out of New York State where a firefighter grabbed an SCBA from the first-arriving truck. His department uses a different SCBA and he wasn’t fit test...