Mayday Monday: SCBAs and Firefighter Survival

05/01/2017

By Tony Carroll The staff here at Mayday Mondays just returned from the FDIC International Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana. If you haven’t been, you should make the effort to get out and be a part of the BIG EVENT!! Mayday Mondays are about firefighter survival. Survival starts with the basics. There is nothing more basic than your self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Recently, the fire service received two reports of LODDs that illustrate the importance of the SCBA and being intimately familiar with its operation. The first comes out of New York State where a firefighter grabbed an SCBA from the first-arriving truck. His department uses a different SCBA and he wasn’t fit test...

Already a member of the Fire Engineering Training Network?  If yes, please sign in!

Why Subscribe?

  Gain Access to:
   
  • Latest Training & Drills
  • New Techniques
  • Technology Advances
  
  • Proven Tactics
  • Research to help reduce injuries & Deaths
  • Insight from the fire service's most experienced
  

      More Information >>

Current Issue

View Past Issues

In This Issue

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX