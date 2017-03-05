Firefighter Training: SCBA Low Profiling

05/03/2017

By Mark van der Feyst Our self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) is one of the most important pieces of equipment that we use daily. It protects us from immediately dangerous to life or health (IDLH) atmospheres and has been considered the key in the advancement of the fire service today. Our SCBA has evolved through the ages; we now have very modern looking SCBAs compared to the first generation SCBAs. However, we need to be aware of our SCBAs’ limitations and how to overcome them. Our SCBA limits our vision, especially peripheral vision; limits our ability to communicate and hear; adds extra weight on our backs; limits air supply time; and limits our ability to move around with ease....

