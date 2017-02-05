Sprout Health Group Hires Former Fire Captain as Vice President of Business Development

Sprout Health Group (www.sprouthealthgroup.com), a healthcare management company that provides PHP/IOP treatment for adults suffering from the disease of addiction and co-occurring mental health issues, recently announced that Mark Lamplugh had been brought on as their new Vice President of Business Development



In his role, Lamplugh will add his expertise in not only program development and expansion but as a renowned expert and author on first responder treatment and recovery. Lamplugh is a fourth-generation firefighter and former captain with the Lower Chichester (PA) Fire Company. Lamplugh was the Chief Executive Officer of 360 Wellness Inc (www.360wellness.org). and is nationally recognized in Crisis Stress Intervention through the American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress.



Lamplugh has been instrumental in creating new programs for first responders across the country as they deal with the stress and depression that often comes with their occupations and intends on continuing this work at Sprout Health Group. Lamplugh played a key role in developing Frontline Responder Services ( www.frontlinerehab.com ) which has been one of the fastest growing responder programs in the country and a key focus for Sprout Health Group over the last year.Sprout Health Group managing partner Asher Meister-Aldama is looking forward to the future of the Sprout Health Group treatment programming with the addition of Lamplugh. "Mark brings a unique and much-needed perspective to our team," stated Meister-Aldama. "Responder treatment has yet to become what it needs to become to heal the wounds these heroes suffer daily.""Finding better ways to bring addiction and mental health programs to first responders suffering has been a long-term goal of mine," said Lamplugh. "There is an increased number of PTSD and Suicides in the first responder community. PTSD raises a responder's suicide risk, but even less-severe injuries can contribute to problems like personal anxiety and poor health, family problems, abuse of alcohol and drugs, withdrawal, depression and burnout."Lamplugh attributes the growing problems nationwide to the unrest the United States has experienced over the last decade. "We have law enforcement succumbing to hyper-vigilance, over-worked trauma teams, and firefighters that are handling everything from fires to terrorist attacks. Add in the natural disasters we have experienced, and you can see why the numbers are rising," Lamplugh explained. "Having programs like this at Sprout Health Group is just one more step toward meeting those increased challenges.""Sprout Health Group (www.sprouthealthgroup.com) believes that addiction and mental health issues should be treated simultaneously," said Meister-Aldama. "Mark brings more of that balance to us with his vast history of working with other treatment programs and his present involvements as an author, consultant and advisor to public safety agencies nationwide."The Sprout Health Group is a healthcare management company that owns and operates drug and alcohol rehab centers and medical detox facilities across the United States.

