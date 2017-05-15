Right side photo by Tim Olk. By Martin J. Rita The role of the company officer is the single most important role in the fire service. Anyone can be promoted to be a company officer, but only a select few will go on to be successful ones. A successful company officer can always be compared to the position of quarterback in the National Football League (NFL); there are many that have played the position, but only a select few put it all together to become great. Both positions require the ability to multitask and to “audible” when under pressure. To achieve success, both must rely on communication, education/training, “live game experience,” and must exude a confidence that allows them no...