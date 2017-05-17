Training Minutes: Calling the Mayday - Firefighter Survival

05/17/2017

In this Training Minutes video, Paulie Capo and company discuss a simple and straightforward way of calling the Mayday when a firefighter is in distress on the fireground. They also demonstrate "skip breathing," a method for breathing more easily and staying calm during Mayday scenarios. RELATED: Mayday Monday: Calling the Mayday | Training Minutes: Breathing Techniques | Mayday, Mayday, Mayday... &amp;nbsp; MORE Training Minutes: Bunk Bed Search Training Minutes: Stimulus Response Training Training Minutes: Lone-Firefighter Technique to Remove Down Member Training Minutes: Confined Space Window Lift

