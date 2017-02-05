Training Minutes: K Tool for Forcible Entry - Firefighter Training

05/02/2017

In this Training Minutes video, Walt Lewis and company demonstrate the use of a K Tool for forcible entry situations and discusses its application. Watch below. See more Training Minutes videos at http://www.fireengineering.com/video/training-minutes.html.   RELATED Forcible Entry: Sizing Up the Cylinder Is a Critical Step TOOL ADAPTATION "TRICKS" Storefront Door Challenges at Taxpayer Fires Engine (and Ladder) Co. EMS: To Force or Not to Force Entry MORE Training Minutes: Bypassing Rolling Gates Training Minutes: Getting Dressed Prior to Entry Training Minutes: Removing Gear from Down Firefighter Training Minutes: 2 1/2-Inch Line Option  

Already a member of the Fire Engineering Training Network?  If yes, please sign in!

Why Subscribe?

  Gain Access to:
   
  • Latest Training & Drills
  • New Techniques
  • Technology Advances
  
  • Proven Tactics
  • Research to help reduce injuries & Deaths
  • Insight from the fire service's most experienced
  

      More Information >>

Current Issue

View Past Issues

In This Issue

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX