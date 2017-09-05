05/09/2017
In this Training Minutes video, Jimm Walsh, Eric Wheaton, and Scott Ketchum demonstrate in real time the use of a water can to knock down fire. Using a thermal imaging camera, they show the dramatic effects of getting water from the can on the fire, and discuss the importance of employing confinement techniques to limit flowpath.
Watch in the player below.
