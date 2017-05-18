Photo by author. By David DeStefano Most of us in the fire service have referred to certain fires and other incidents as “routine.” Perhaps because they are typical or are frequent occurrences we tend to categorize them together for convenience. Is this convenience contributing a cavalier attitude toward these fires that may lead to firefighter deaths and injuries? We fight the bulk of our fires in single and small multidwellings, often referred to as “bread and butter” (“routine”) fires. Yet every year firefighters are killed and injured in these so-called routine fires. Some of the hazards we face in these occupancies are a result of design and construction practices. Others are based ...