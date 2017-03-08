Be Mobile: Bird Dog

Sponsored content from Paul Conway Fire

By Jordan Ponder

Firefighters need to be able to move safely and properly.Tragically, firefighters are plagued with low back and shoulder pain that put them at greater risk for injury. You don’t have to settle for this. You can move better with the right training! Improve yourself by training to be mobile!

To BE MOBILE means being able to move your body the way it is intended to. It’s about being able to move WITHOUT PAIN so that you can move:





Your joints properly;

In multiple directions;

and your entire body together.



These are all fundamental and critical elements that every firefighter needs regardless of your fitness level. One very beneficial movement that you can try right now and without any equipment, is the Bird Dog, an excellent core and spinal stabilization exercise. Check out the video demo via the link here!

Whether you are an entry level beginner, or top-tier athlete, you need to BE MOBILE. After all, you deserve to be safer and be better! You can accomplish this with proper training! You can train for the demands of your body and your profession by training to BE MOBILE! Want more information? Contact me at jponder@fd-pt.com for a free look at some of my favorite movements.

