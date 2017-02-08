Chicago Structure Fire

SEE MORE PHOTOS >>
Chicagoland fire photographer Steve Redick shared some photos and video of Chicago fire crews working at the scene of a structure fire with exposure issues.
More from Steve at ksc711.smugmug.com.
Chicagoland fire photographer Steve Redick shared some photos and video of Chicago fire crews working at the scene of a structure fire with exposure issues.
More from Steve at ksc711.smugmug.com.
|
Did you like this article? Join the Fire Engineering Training Network to gain unlimited access to the most comprehensive database of firefighter training in the world.
Membership Include: