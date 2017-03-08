Firefighters Respond to Fire at Clifton Park (NY) Commercial Building

Sidewinder Photography recently shared some images from the scene of a fire that burned a business in Clifton Park, New York.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building, which serves as a dog daycare facility, and alerted authorities. The Clifton Park fire chief found a well-involved working structure fire and requested his daytime mutual aid to the scene. Before the first-arriving engine was on scene the fire had pushed right through the roof of the 40 x 80 wood frame structure and was quickly spreading throughout. Smoke could be seen as far away as the city of Troy.



[Native Advertisement]

As soon as the first-arriving engine arrived on scene, firefighters pulled multiple hand lines and used the deck gun from the engine to try to knock down the heavy fire. The heat from the fire was so intense people reported feeling the heat up to 50 feet away from the building, which purported had a heavy fire load.

Command ordered companies to remain on the exterior because of a roof collapse. Firefighters from Jonesville, West Crescent, Vischer ferry, Half-Moon, Hillcrest, and Boght (RIT) battled the fire for more than an hour before bringing it under control. Crews faced a lack of close by fire hydrants to connect into and the hot temperatures of the summer weather.

The building was set to open at a later date in September and no animals were inside the structure at the time of the fire. Firefighters remained on scene until the late hours of the evening, hitting hotspots in the shell of the building. The building was a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No firefighters were reported injured at the scene.



More: https://www.facebook.com/sidewinderproductions/

ALSO