D.C. Firefighter Critically Injured, Struck by Ladder Truck

Probationary firefighter was struck by a ladder truck
SUZANNE KENNEDY, ABC7
D.C. Firefighter Critically Injured
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire overnight in Northeast D.C. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 (ABC7 photo)

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — DC Firefighter Dane Smothers is out of surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center after being injured overnight at a two-alarm fire.

Smothers was getting out of Engine 3 in the 800 block of F Street NE when he was struck by a ladder truck also responding to the scene. According to Assistant Chief Craig Baker, Smothers received critical injuries to the chest, neck and head.

Smothers is 28 years old and has been with the fire department for approximately three months. He is what the department calls a probationary firefighter. Smothers' uncle is also with the department, and was responding to the same fire at which the injury took place.

The assistant chief says there is no indication that department protocol wasn't followed in the response to this two alarm fire. The incident is currently under investigation.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze with three hours sustaining damage. Fire officials say one of the homes was significantly damage.

Smothers is a probationary firefighter assigned to Station 3/Capitol Hill 439 New jersey Ave. Fire officials say he has been on the job less than three months.

 

