Fallen Detroit Firefighter Laid to Rest

Dennis Walus shared some photos from the funeral service for fallen Detroit Firefighter Kevin Ramsey, who passed away last week while on duty.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, Firefighter Kevin Ramsey died on July 29 of an apparent heart attack shortly after returning to the firehouse from fighting a second commercial structure fire of the day. Firefighter Ramsey, 50, complained of nausea and chest pain to fellow firefighters, so they immediately began treatment and summoned advanced medical responders to the station. Firefighter Ramsey was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital where, despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injury.

More of Dennis's photos at http://www.detroitfiregroundimages.com.