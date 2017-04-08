Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Dubai High-Rise Fire, U.S. Firefighter Deaths

July 28-August 4, 2017

There were several firefighter fatalities this week in the United States, and a D.C. probie was injured after being struck by a ladder truck. A second fire at a high-rise in Dubai raised questions about the possible role of flammable cladding, especially in the wake of the disastrous Grenfell Tower Fire in London.

You'll find more fire news headlines at www.fireengineering.com/news.

Detroit Firefighter Dies Following Run

Kevin Ramsey, 50, suffered a massive heart attack and later died. Video: Fallen Detroit Firefighter Remembrance

TX Firefighter Struck, Killed at Incident Scene

A Silsbee firefighter was killed after being struck by a vehicle while working at the scene of an accident.

Firefighter Killed by Falling Tree at MT Fire

A firefighter working on the Lolo Peak fire was hit by a falling tree Wednesday afternoon.

Rookie D.C. Firefighter Critically Injured, Struck by Ladder Truck

Dane Smothers was getting out of Engine 3 in the 800 block of F Street NE when he was struck by a ladder truck also responding to the scene.

NJ Firefighter Dies of Complications from '93 Fire

Perth Amboy Firefighter Richard W. Leonard was operating a pumper at 1993 fire when he was exposed to toxic smoke for hours. He never returned to duty and ultimately expired on July 30, 2017.

NH Chief Who Died in 1954 to Be Honored

Chester Brickett, former chief of the Winnisquam Fire Department who died in the line of duty in 1954, will be added this September to the state's Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Concord.

Two Dead in Blast at MN School

Firefighters at Minnesota school explosion

An explosion at a school in Minneapolis killed two people, injured several others and reduced part of a building to rubble, fire officials said.

Another Fire Strikes Dubai High-Rise Tower

Firefighters extinguished a fire that began early Friday in the Torch Tower in Dubai, one of the world's tallest residential towers.

Fires Scorch MT, and Money Is Running Out

Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out.

Fire News Roundup: MT Wildland Death, HI High-Rise Fire

Fire News Roundup: U.S. Military Plane Crash, Major Fatal Fires Abroad

Fire News Roundup: Pakistan Fuel Tanker Blast, Wildfires in U.S. and Europe

Fire News Roundup: London High-Rise Fire, U.S. Shootings

 

