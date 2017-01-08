First Recipients of the 2017 Globe Gear Giveaway Announced

Since 2012, Globe, DuPont Protection Solutions (DuPont), and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) have partnered to provide 351 sets of new, state-of-the-art turnout gear to fire departments in need – a value of over $800,000. An additional 13 departments will receive four sets of gear each in 2017. The first two recipients of the 2017 Globe Gear Giveaway are the Gustavus (AK) Volunteer Fire Department and Island Heights (NJ) Volunteer Fire Company.

“Congratulations to the first two winners of this year’s Globe Gear Giveaway,” said NVFC Chairman Kevin D. Quinn. “Our nation’s firefighters put their lives on the line every time they answer the call. We are grateful to Globe and DuPont for their generosity in helping to keep our boots on the ground protected through this invaluable program so they are able to safely respond to our community members in need.”

The Gustavus (AK) Volunteer Fire Department is located in a rural community 50 miles west of Juneau and covers nearly 38 square miles plus mutual aid to Glacier Bay National Park. The department serves a population of over 500 in the winter and up to 2,000 in the busy summer months during the tourist season. With only 10 sets of gear available for their 27 volunteer firefighters, this donation will enable the department to train and respond safely and in accordance with state and national standards.

The Island Heights (NJ) Volunteer Fire Company is funded entirely by donations, fundraisers, and grants. Their members, comprised entirely of volunteers, devote countless hours to training, emergency response, fundraising, administrative duties, and maintaining equipment, apparatus, and the station. Firefighters are trained in all aspects of fire suppression, ventilation, search and rescue, forcible entry, ladders, salvage and overhaul, water and ice rescue, hazardous materials, and CPR. Many members also pursue additional training as fire officers, instructors, wildland firefighters, incident commanders, and more. While all 30 of their volunteers currently have turnout gear, 18 of those are more than 10 years old and no longer compliant with safety standards. “The acquisition of turnout gear from Globe will allow the department to more safely serve the residents of Island Heights, while simultaneously relieving financial pressure from a limited operations budget,” said the department’s grant committee chair David Hansen.

To be eligible to apply for the four sets of new Globe turnout gear, departments had to be all-volunteer or mostly-volunteer, serve a population of 25,000 or less, be legally organized in the U.S. or Canada, demonstrate a need for the gear, and be a member of the NVFC. To help departments meet this last requirement, Globe sponsored NVFC department memberships for the first 500 applicants.

Additional awards through the Globe Gear Giveaway will be made monthly throughout 2017. A total of 52 sets of gear will be distributed to departments in need. Stay tuned to the NVFC web site, Dispatch newsletter, and Facebook page, as well as the Globe Facebook page, for additional information and announcements regarding the Globe Gear Giveaway.

About Globe

Firefighters need to be prepared to perform at their peak, on every call. That’s why Globe delivers the most advanced, best-fitting, and longest lasting protection by listening to our customers, creating breakthrough designs, and applying the engineering skills of the nation’s most trusted turnout gear manufacturer. Globe turnout gear is designed to protect you, move with you, and improve your performance. It’s athletic gear for firefighters. Learn more at www.globeturnoutgear.com.

About DuPont Protection Solutions

DuPont Protection Solutions (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit www.dupont.com.

About the NVFC

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides invaluable resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.