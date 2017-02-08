Humpday Hangout: LODD Incidents: Honoring Sacrifice Through Training

In this week's Humpday Hangout, Brad French and the panelists will discuss the importance of studying firefighter fatality incidents, and dynamic ways to incorporate this critical information into a training program.
Guests
Capt. Tony Carroll, District of Columbia Fire Department
Chief Peter Van Dorpe, Algonquin-Lake in the Hills (IL) Fire Protection District
Dan Madrzykowski, UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute
