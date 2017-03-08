Penn Township (IN) Fire Adds New State-of-the-Art Tech

08/03/2017

Via Paul Conway Fire One of our greatest beliefs is that firefighters should have the best equipment possible to protect them from what seeks to destroy them. Our own Eric Hiatt recently had the pleasure of assisting the Penn Township (IN) Fire Department with the acquisition of four Seek RevelPRO thermal imaging cameras. &nbsp; We are happy that more of these TICs are getting in the hands of our fellow firefighters because we have heard firsthand, how the Seek ReveaPRO has been put to the test and helps saves lives. Firefighters can put one on their breathing apparatus to help keep themselves out of trouble, rapidly locate a downed firefighter or a trapped civilian. Learn more about...

