Ronald J. Siarnicki Receives the 2017 Dr. John Granito Award for Excellence in Fire Leadership and Management Research

The International Fire Service Journal of Leadership and Management (IFSJLM) announced that Chief Ronald J. Siarnicki, Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, received the Dr. John Granito Award for Excellence in Fire Leadership and Management Research this summer in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Chief Siarnicki presented the keynote address, “Changing the Conversation: Making Firefighter Health and Safety Personal,” as part of the Research Symposium sponsored by Fire Protection Publications immediately prior to the IFSTA Validation Conference. The Granito Award is presented annually to an individual who has significantly advanced the fire leadership and management literature through his or her research efforts.

The award honors the many contributions and achievements of Dr. John Granito, Professor Emeritus and Retired Vice President for Public Service and External Affairs at the State University of New York at Binghamton, to the scholarly study of fire leadership.

Fire Chief Ronald Jon Siarnicki began his fire service career with the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department in 1978 and with over 40 years of fire, rescue, and emergency medical services operational experience, he progressed through the ranks to Chief of the Department. In July of 2001, Chief Siarnicki retired from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department to take the position of Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. He is a graduate of the Master’s Program, School of Management and Technology, at the University of Maryland, University College (UMUC), College Park, Maryland, and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Science Management from UMUC. He is a certified Fire Officer IV, Fire Fighter Level III, and State Emergency Medical Technician.

Prior to joining the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, he served as a volunteer firefighter with the Monessen VFD Hose House #2 and currently serves with the United Communities VFD in Stevensville, Maryland.

Chief Siarnicki serves on the Editorial Board of IFSJLM and is the author or co-author of several articles appearing in the IFSJLM.



Congratulations to Chief Siarnicki for being selected the Dr. John Granito Award recipient for Research Symposium 2017. We applaud his dedication to and passion for enhancing the quality of life and well-being of the women and men in the fire service through his research.

The Research Symposium 2018 will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018. For more information about past or future Research Symposia, please contact Dr. Robert E. England, Founding Editor, International Fire Service Journal of Leadership and Management at bob.england@okstate.edu. You may also view the Journal Web site at http://www.ifsjlm.org/.

The IFSJLM, the Research Symposium and the IFSTA Validation Conference are sponsored by Fire Protection Publications (FPP), the world’s leading publisher of fire-related training and educational materials located at Oklahoma State University.