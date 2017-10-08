Firefighters Control Stafford (CT) Structure Fire

Firefighters in a tower ladder bucket fighting fire in a house

SEE MORE PHOTOS >>

Firefighters contained a recent working fire in a suspected balloon-frame home in Stafford, Connecticut, and fire photographer Patrick Dooley shared a few photos of operations.

According to FOX61, 11 people were displaced in the house fire.

RELATED: Video: Balloon-Frame ConstructionWindow Extension on Balloon-Frame Structures | Fighting Fires in Balloon-Frame Construction

"Balloon construction is older construction homes where there's not any fire stops like in construction in newer homes, and this evidently must have had balloon construction because it went to the third story just in the time I arrived," said Dave Lucia chief of Stafford Fire Department. He added that fire in the basement traveled up the walls into the attic of the building.

There were no injuries, the report said.

See more photos by Patrick Dooley from this fire at www.squadfirephotos.com.

MORE PATRICK DOOLEY

Fire Crews Respond to Manchester (CT) Garage Fire

Firefighters Control 2-Alarm Hartford (CT) Fire

Firefighters Rescue Occupant from 2-Alarm Hartford (CT) Fire

Connecticut Firefighters Battle Fully Involved Garage Fire

 

Did you like this article?  Join the Fire Engineering Training Network to gain unlimited access to the most comprehensive database of firefighter training in the world.

Membership Include:

  • Monthly Print & Digital Subscription to Fire Engineering Magazine
  • Fire Engineering Magazine Historical Archives (online only)
  • Exclusive Online Access to FireEngineering.com News & Articles (not available to the public)
  • Save up to $100 off registration to FDIC International

Webcasts

More >>

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX