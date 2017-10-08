Firefighters Control Stafford (CT) Structure Fire

Firefighters contained a recent working fire in a suspected balloon-frame home in Stafford, Connecticut, and fire photographer Patrick Dooley shared a few photos of operations.

According to FOX61, 11 people were displaced in the house fire.

"Balloon construction is older construction homes where there's not any fire stops like in construction in newer homes, and this evidently must have had balloon construction because it went to the third story just in the time I arrived," said Dave Lucia chief of Stafford Fire Department. He added that fire in the basement traveled up the walls into the attic of the building.

There were no injuries, the report said.

