By David DeStefano The engine company eased out the door and rolled to a stop at the street’s edge. The rig turned left, accelerating onto the street. According to the dispatch information, several calls had been received for a structure fire in the company’s first-in area. The officer in the front seat was a rookie lieutenant responding to what would likely be his first significant fire as a company officer. At 0130 hours in the normally quiet residential neighborhood, few cars would be on the streets, and even fewer pedestrians would be on the sidewalks. This older area of the city featured mostly multiunit tenements and a few single-family homes. The area was in decline and managed mos...