Firefighting: Tragic Wildfire in Portgual

08/02/2017
(1) Visible satellite image of deadly wildfires in Portugal on June 18, 2017. (Photo courtesy of NASA-MODIS.)   By George H. Potter Spring 2017 was extremely hot and dry in Spain and Portugal, with temperatures exceeding 105ºF. Humidity was down around 25 to 30 percent in the interior regions, and dry thunderstorms accompanied by strong and variable winds were the norm. These conditions are the ideal settings for wildfires. On June 17, a lightning bolt struck a dry tree in the mountainous area of Pedrógão Grande in the center of Portugal, about midway between Lisbon and the historic wine town of Oporto. (Note: Although the cause of the fire was initially attributed to a lightning st...

Already a member of the Fire Engineering Training Network?  If yes, please sign in!

Why Subscribe?

  Gain Access to:
   
  • Latest Training & Drills
  • New Techniques
  • Technology Advances
  
  • Proven Tactics
  • Research to help reduce injuries & Deaths
  • Insight from the fire service's most experienced
  

      More Information >>

Current Issue

View Past Issues

In This Issue

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX