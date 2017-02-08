(1) Visible satellite image of deadly wildfires in Portugal on June 18, 2017. (Photo courtesy of NASA-MODIS.) By George H. Potter Spring 2017 was extremely hot and dry in Spain and Portugal, with temperatures exceeding 105ºF. Humidity was down around 25 to 30 percent in the interior regions, and dry thunderstorms accompanied by strong and variable winds were the norm. These conditions are the ideal settings for wildfires. On June 17, a lightning bolt struck a dry tree in the mountainous area of Pedrógão Grande in the center of Portugal, about midway between Lisbon and the historic wine town of Oporto. (Note: Although the cause of the fire was initially attributed to a lightning st...