In this Training Minutes video, Paul DeBartolomeo and company review some methods for packaging and removing a down firefighter in Mayday scenarios. Watch in the player below. More Training Minutes videos: www.fireengineering.com/video/training-minutes RELATED Firefighter Down: The ABCs of SCBA Emergencies Personal Harness Use for Firefighter Rescue REMOVING A DOWNED FIREFIGHTER Training Minutes Throwback: Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) Operations