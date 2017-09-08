In this new Training Minutes video, Kevin Lewis and Sean Gray discuss exterior search size-up and related issues when conducting vent-enter-isolate-search (VEIS) operations. Watch in the player below. Training Minutes: Fast Water: Simultaneous Hoselines RELATED TRAINING VEIS: The Basic Fundamentals VEIS: The Engine Company's Perspective VEIS, a Tactic for Today's Fires How to Perform VEIS Firefighter Training Drill: Vent, Enter, Isolate, Search (VEIS) Are You Ready to Perform Vent-Enter-Isolate-Search? Using Vent-Enter-Isolate-Search Tactics Training Minutes: Search Plan T