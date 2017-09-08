Training Minutes: VEIS and Taking the Window

08/09/2017

In this new Training Minutes video, Kevin Lewis and Sean Gray discuss exterior search size-up and related issues when conducting vent-enter-isolate-search (VEIS) operations. Watch in the player below.

