Texas Firefighter Struck and Killed at Accident Scene

SILSBEE, Texas – A firefighter was killed after being struck by a vehicle while working at the scene of an accident, according to KFDM and other local news outlets.

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the firefighter’s death and have not released his name at this time.

The firefighter was working at the scene of an accident along FM418 east of Highway 92 according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

