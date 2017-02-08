Texas Firefighter Struck and Killed at Accident Scene

Silsbee firefighter struck at crash scene on FM418

SILSBEE, Texas – A firefighter was killed after being struck by a vehicle while working at the scene of an accident, according to KFDM and other local news outlets.

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the firefighter’s death and have not released his name at this time. 

The firefighter was working at the scene of an accident along FM418 east of Highway 92 according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

Beaumont Enterprise: Silsbee firefighter hit by car, killed

KBMT: Silsbee firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while working accident along FM418

KFDM: Firefighter hit, killed working accident scene in Silsbee

 

