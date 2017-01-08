Firefighters Control West Hempstead (NY) House Fire

Fire vents from the roof of a home as an aerial device pours water into the building and firefighters make entry

SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS FIRE >>

Photos and article by FirstOnScenePhotos

A two-alarm fire destroyed a West Hempstead (NY) house Sunday evening July 30.

The occupants of the home at 585 Park Avenue (Lakeview Fire District) were able to escape to safety before flames engulfed the second floor and attic of the 2 1/2-story private dwelling.

The Lakeview Fire Department received the call just after 6:00 p.m. and arrived on the scene only minutes later to find heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the house.

Fire companies from several surrounding communities assisted in bringing the fire under control more than an hour after it started.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn and was transported to an area hospital.

Nassau County Fire Marshals were called to the scene to investigate and preliminary reports pointed to discarded smoking materials dumped in a trash container at the side of the home.

More: firstonscenephotos.com

