Elbeco Introduces New Genesis Jacket for Public Safety

Elbeco announced an exciting addition to the company's Shield Outerwear line: Genesis, a new jacket that offers enhanced functionality with ultimate water-and-wind-proof, breathable, protection against the elements while facilitating a full range of motion. Public Safety professionals will appreciate its comfort and long-lasting durability.

NEW benefits include:

“Quick Release” side zipper vents with stability tabs and adjustable snaps

Elasticized waistband

Removable Thinsulate TM liner

liner Low-profile utility shoulder straps

Three-piece waterproof hood with drawcord that rolls up into the zipper compartment when not in use

Front two-way zipper

Two inverted pleat front patch pockets with top and side entry

Seam sealed

Optional badge tab, name tape and mic loop included

Optional ID Panels available separately in shell colors and HiVis, plain or with reflective identification

The Genesis Jacket will be available on shelves August 2017, offered in Midnight Navy (SH3804), Black (SH3800) and Brown (SH3805). For more information on the new jacket or to wear test, contact your Elbeco Sales Representative today by calling 1-800-468-4654. More details are also available on our website by visiting http://elbeco.com/product/shield-genesis-jacket/.

