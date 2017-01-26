Ferrara Fire Apparatus to Showcase New Large Water Flow Technology at the LSU Fire Academy

Ferrara Fire Apparatus will be putting on a large water flow demonstration tomorrow featuring new firefighting equipment developed by both Ferrara and US Fire Pump. With these new systems working together, they will reach a combined water flow of over 16,000 GPM and set a new standard for firefighting water flow capabilities.

Focused on developing new solutions for industrial fire departments, Ferrara and US Fire Pump have been expanding the limits of horsepower, pumps, and hose to create new high-flow firefighting equipment that is being used by refineries and industrial facilities across the world. Now firefighting crews are able to effectively fight large fires from safer distances reducing risk to personnel and equipment.

This demonstration will feature the new Deluge Monitor Truck capable of flowing over 16,000 GPM. This truck will be supplied by multiple water sources including a 6,250 GPM mobile pump unit and a 5,000 GPM submersible pump unit. The Ferrara Skyflow SP-100, a Super Pumper class fire truck similar to the truck that set the Guinness World Record for highest pumping capacity fire engine in 2015, will also be on display.

Ferrara invites anyone interested in seeing firsthand the evolution of firefighting and what 16,000 GPM really looks like to join them at the LSU Fire Academy on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10:00 am.