OneEvent Launches Predictive Software Platform for Safer Buildings, Homes

OneEvent™ Technologies recently announced that its OnePrevent™ system is available for installation throughout Wisconsin now that two compliance hurdles have been cleared.

The OnePrevent building and home monitoring system was recently listed by Underwriters Laboratory (UL), a global independent safety science company that certifies, validates, verifies and inspects products for safety and function in regard to compliance and regulation. UL Listing means that UL has tested representative samples of the product and determined that it meets the industry’s requirements, based on its nationally recognized Standards for Safety.

Locally, the City of Madison Fire Department recently approved the use of OnePrevent’s smoke/heat multisensory alarm as it relates to Madison General Ordinance 34.907 — one of the strictest ordinances in Wisconsin.

[Native Advertisement]

The wireless OnePrevent system is the first of its kind to give homeowners and building owners and managers the power to protect their assets before damage or danger strikes. OneEvent’s various sensor types connect to the cloud, where the system learns the home or business’s normal patterns to predict when something is truly out of the ordinary. When that occurs, customers get an immediate notification on their smartphone. In addition to potentially preventing problems, the ability for property owners and managers to have access to constant property monitoring lies in the palm of their hand.

“We had a great end to last year when we were voted the Most Innovative Company at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce’s Nex7 Stage Event for local startups,” Wedig said. “And now, starting the year with our product going to market is perfect timing for our system to be hitting the local marketplace. It’s already preventing freezing pipes in our customers’ buildings and helping them identify opportunities for better energy management. There are just so many ways for our system to help building owners and managers better understand and manage their properties so conveniently.”

OneEvent continues to seek patents and add capabilities to its OnePrevent system. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently granted a seventh patent to OneEvent for a communication protocol of a networked evacuation system for OnePrevent, protecting the company's intellectual property as unique and unprecedented.

The company has selected and trained four local dealer-installers — J&K Security Solutions of Madison, Fearing’s Audio Video Security of Madison, The Electrician Inc. of Mount Horeb, and Mahlkuch Electric LLC of Monroe — that are selling and installing the OnePrevent system throughout southern Wisconsin, with more dealer-installers to be added as the market area expands.

To learn more about the OnePrevent system and how it can protect buildings and homes, call 855.528.8324 or visit oneeventtech.com.